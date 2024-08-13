Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto completed a $383 million redevelopment, according to a news release.

The hospital’s largest redevelopment project to date renovated more than 323,000 square feet of space resulting in an expanded emergency department (ED).

Additionally, the project redeveloped 19 operating rooms (ORs) and added two new ORs; renovated the intensive care unit ICU, including 36 new beds; expanded the medical/surgical inpatient unit with 28 beds; and renovated the hospital kitchen.