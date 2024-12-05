Mount Sinai Health System (New York) opened the Hamilton and Amabel James Center for Artificial Intelligence and Human Health on the Manhattan campus of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York, according to a news release.

The 12-story, 65,000-square-foot research facility was developed in a repurposed building at the center of the campus.

Combining artificial intelligence with data science, genomics, imaging, and pathology, the facility will house eight core departments: The Windreich Department of AI and Human Health; the Hasso Plattner Institute for Digital Health at Mount Sinai; the Institute for Genomic Health and Division of Medical Genetics; the Biomedical Engineering and Imaging Institute; and the Charles Bronfman Institute for Personalized Medicine.

