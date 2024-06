University of Missouri Health Care (MU Health; Columbia, Mo.) opened the MU Health Care Children’s Hospital and Birthing Center in Columbia.

The $230 million, seven-story, 323,000-square-foot hospital houses 146 beds, including a 62-bed neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), according to the Columbia Tribune. The facility also includes a labor and delivery floor, nutrition room, and multiple indoor and outdoor activity areas for children.

