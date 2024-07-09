Nonprofit hospital network MyMichigan Health (Midland, Mich.) is set to break ground on an expansion at MyMichigan Medical Center Clare in Clare, Mich., according to a news release.

The first phase of the project will add a two-story building to house a new emergency department (ED), inpatient unit, and imaging department with a fixed MRI unit.

The addition is expected to be completed in late 2025.

Phase two, which is expected to take eight months to complete, will include construction of a new main entrance and canopy, as well as a plaza connecting the campus to the downtown area.

Hord Coplan Macht (HCM; Baltimore) is the architect on the project and Granger Construction (Columbus, Ohio) is the construction manager.