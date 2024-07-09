MyMichigan Medical Center Clare To Break Ground On Campus Expansion In Clare, Michigan
Nonprofit hospital network MyMichigan Health (Midland, Mich.) is set to break ground on an expansion at MyMichigan Medical Center Clare in Clare, Mich., according to a news release.
The first phase of the project will add a two-story building to house a new emergency department (ED), inpatient unit, and imaging department with a fixed MRI unit.
The addition is expected to be completed in late 2025.
Phase two, which is expected to take eight months to complete, will include construction of a new main entrance and canopy, as well as a plaza connecting the campus to the downtown area.
Hord Coplan Macht (HCM; Baltimore) is the architect on the project and Granger Construction (Columbus, Ohio) is the construction manager.