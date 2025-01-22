Nonprofit healthcare provider MyMichigan Health (Midland, Mich.) unveiled a $34 million renovation and expansion of MyMichigan Medical Center Alma, a 107-bed teaching hospital in Alma, Mich., according to secondwavemedia.com.

The final phase of the project consists of a 51,200-square-foot surgical suite renovation and expansion, including 18 new pre-operative and recovery rooms and a seven-bed post-anesthesia care unit (PACU).

Earlier phases of the project included four new, larger operating rooms (ORs) and two new procedure rooms, as well as a new sterile processing department.

