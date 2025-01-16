Healthcare provider Northern Health (Prince George, British Columbia, Canada) opened the new $158 million Fort St. James Hospital and Health Center in Fort St. James, British Columbia, Canada, according to a news release from Canada’s Ministry of Health.

The replacement hospital is three times the size of the previous facility with 27 beds, an expanded emergency department (ED) with two treatment rooms, trauma bay, and ambulance bay. Larger laboratory and diagnostic-imaging spaces are also included.

Demolition of the pre-existing Stuart Lake Hospital is expected this spring.

