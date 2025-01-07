Altru Health System (Grand Forks, N.D.) is set to open the new Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, according to a news release on the hospital’s website.

The $470 million, 552,000-square-foot replacement hospital will have space for 226 inpatient beds and a 16-bed observation unit, 12 ORs, four catheterization and electrophysiology labs, and an emergency department (ED) with 33 patient rooms. The new ORs will include space for trauma, robotics and a hybrid imaging room.

Read more news about the project here.