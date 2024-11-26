Newport Hospital, part of Brown University Health (formerly Lifespan; Providence, R.I.), has started construction on a new adolescent behavioral health unit in Newport, R.I., according to The Providence Journal.

The unit will house eight beds for patients ages 12-18 years who need short-term stabilization, assessment, and treatment for behavioral conditions.

The project will also include a full interior renovation of the area housing the unit, which includes new group therapy rooms, activity rooms, and an outdoor enclosed garden area, according to a news release.