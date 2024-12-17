St. Louis Children’s Hospital (St. Louis) is partnering with nonprofit child and family services organization KVC Missouri (Webster Groves, Mo.) on plans to build a new children’s behavioral health hospital in Webster Groves, according to a news release.

The proposed single-story hospital will house 77 inpatient beds and replace aging buildings on the KVC Missouri campus. An outpatient treatment center will be housed in another redesigned building on the campus.

Read more about pediatric design strategies to support mental health care here.