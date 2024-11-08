Nicklaus Children’s Hospital completed an expansion to add a pediatric surgical tower at its main campus in Miami, according to a news release.

The 5-story Kenneth C. Griffin Surgical Tower, named for a prominent donor, was built atop the hospital’s existing emergency department (ED) and is connected to the cardiac intensive care unit, according to the Miami Herald.

The new tower houses 22 pre- and post-operative rooms and 18 inpatient rooms that can be converted into intensive care units, including two isolation rooms.

The project’s 12 operating rooms (ORs) each measure 800 square feet, double the size of the hospital’s previous ORs.

The facility is also equipped with virtual reality tools, robotics, and surgical imaging technology that can provide real-time 2D and 3D images for pediatric brain and spine surgeries.

The 131,000-square-foot project also added a serenity garden for patients and families and a rooftop helicopter pad.

