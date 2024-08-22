Healthcare Design magazine is now accepting entries for the 2024 Nightingale Awards program until Sept. 20, but the fee to enter the product competition increases after Aug. 23.

The deadline for Regular Entries is Aug. 23 ($595 entry fee); the Late Entry deadline is Sept. 20 ($695 entry fee).

Presented in partnership with the 2024 Healthcare Design Conference + Expo (Oct. 5-8, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis), the Nightingale Awards recognize contributions to the healthcare built environment through product design and innovation that contribute to healing.

The product competition is open only to companies that are exhibitors at the 2024 HCD Conference. Entrants are eligible for the following award types: Gold, Silver, Innovation, Sustainability, and one Best of Competition. New this year will also be Best of Sustainability and Best of Innovation awards.

For more information on the 2024 Nightingale Awards Competition, including the rules and entry form, go here.

Winners will be announced live at the 2024 HCD Conference. Products also will be featured in the January/February 2025 issue of Healthcare Design magazine. (See coverage of the 2023 Nightingale Awards winners here.)

Find updates and additional information on the 2024 HCD Conference + Expo here.