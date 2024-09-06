Norton Healthcare (Louisville, Ky.) plans to open the new Norton West Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Ky., this fall, according to a news release.

The new hospital will include a 24/7 emergency department, inpatient treatment, operating rooms (ORs), lab, imaging, and a retail pharmacy.

The project will also comprise a medical office building (MOB) housing outpatient services in adult and pediatric primary care, obstetrics, gynecology, cardiology, orthopedics, diabetes care, and behavioral health.

Norton Healthcare partnered with nonprofit service organization Goodwill Industries of Kentucky (Louisville), and the new hospital will be located on the Goodwill Opportunity Campus, which includes a career services center, retail stores, and restaurants.