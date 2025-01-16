Novant Health (Charlotte, N.C.) opened a new 5-story south tower at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C., according to wschronicle.com.

The 193,000-square-foot tower houses 59 critical care rooms, 36 medical-surgical rooms, and a procedure room integrated with the third-floor critical care unit.

The project team includes architecture and design firms Gresham Smith (Nashville, Tenn.) and McMillan Pazdan Smith Architecture (Greenville, S.C.), and Vannoy Construction (general contractor, Lynchburg, Va.).

Renovations to the interior of the building will continue through 2027.

