Novant Health (Winston-Salem, N.C.) plans to develop a new full-service hospital in Bluffton, S.C., according to a news release.

Novant Health Bluffton Medical Center will open with 50 beds and medical, surgical, emergency, and trauma services, as well as intensive care, labor and delivery, cardiology, neurology, and orthopedics. A future expansion to 100 beds is planned.

