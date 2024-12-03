Nutex Health (Houston, Texas), a network of 23 microhospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments, opened Milwaukee ER & Hospital in Milwaukee, according to the website tmj4.com.

The 20,000-square-foot facility houses eight emergency department beds, six inpatient beds, a procedure room, laboratory services, and an in-house pharmacy.

The project is Nutex’s second Wisconsin location following the opening of a hospital in Green Bay, Wis., earlier this year, according to biztimes.com.

