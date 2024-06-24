Odyssey Behavioral Healthcare (Brentwood, Tenn.) has opened STR Behavioral Health — Cedar Creek in Warminster, Pa., according to a news release.

On 13 acres, the 30-bed residential treatment facility offers primary mental health care for anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, schizophrenia, substance use, and eating disorders.

STR Behavioral Health (Levittown, Pa.), is part of the Odyssey network.

