OhioHealth (Columbus, Ohio) announced plans to expand Dublin Methodist Hospital, the largest planned buildout of the hospital since it opened in 2008, according to a news release.

The project is currently in the planning phases and will add 200,000 square feet on the first and second floors of the hospital to increase inpatient and critical care capacity, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Part of the existing hospital will also be renovated. Construction is scheduled to start in 2026 with the project completed by 2030.

The hospital is in the process of seeking designation with the State of Ohio to become a provisional Level III trauma center, effective in the fall, and become fully verified with the American College of Surgeons by early 2026.

