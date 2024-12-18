OhioHealth (Columbus, Ohio) plans to build a new cancer center in Columbus, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The $226 million center will be added to the OhioHealth David P. Blom Administrative Campus (Columbus), which houses administrative staff offices and operations. The construction is expected to nearly double the size of the campus, adding up to approximately 199,000 square feet of space, in addition to renovations of existing structures and a new parking garage.

The project will house all cancer operations currently located at the OhioHealth Arthur G.H. Bing, MD, Cancer Center on the Riverside Methodist Hospital campus in Columbus.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026 and be completed in 2029.

