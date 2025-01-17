Regional healthcare provider Orlando Health (Orlando, Fla.) opened Lake Mary Hospital in Lake Mary, Fla., according to wesh.com.

The new 450,000-square-foot hospital replaces South Seminole Hospital (Lake Mary) and houses 124 beds with room to expand to up to 240 beds.

Lake Mary Hospital also comprises six operating rooms (ORs), three catheterization labs with a dedicated interventional radiology and vascular lab, 16 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, a labor and delivery unit with six private suites, an observation unit, pharmacy, and imaging and lab departments. The hospital also features a café and chapel.

