Oroville Hospital (Oroville, Calif.) is nearing completion on a new 5-story patient tower in Oroville, Calif., according to actionnewsnow.com.

The expansion will double the square footage of the existing hospital and house 58 patient beds, ambulatory care, intensive care unit (ICU), labor and delivery, and medical/surgical services, according to the hospital’s website.

Multiple aging structures were demolished to make space for the new tower and expanded parking.

