Nonprofit healthcare network Atlantic Health System (Morristown, N.J.) completed a 3-story expansion of Overlook Medical Center in Summit, N.J., according to a news release.

The 78,000-square-foot project adds three floors to the hospital’s East Building to provide new spaces for maternity care, cardiology, critical care, and neuroscience.

The expansion houses a new post-partum unit, the Healthcare Foundation of New Jersey (Milburn, N.J.) Newborn and Family Care Unit, which includes new cesarean-section operating rooms and birthing suites on the sixth floor of the East Building.

The expansion also includes the FM Kirby Foundation (Morristown, N.J.) Neuroscience Center and the Jeneil B. Reeves Neuro Intensive Care Unit with a new epilepsy monitoring unit on the seventh floor; and the Kevin Bell, MD Critical Care Unit, Wilf Family Cardiology Center, and Hartman Satellite Caregivers Center on the eighth floor.

The project also features renovations of the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit and the addition of a satellite pharmacy, dedicated patient transport elevator tower, office and elevator lobby on the fifth floor, and a new mechanical chiller plant below the building addition. A bridge connecting to the main hospital was also enlarged as part of the project.

