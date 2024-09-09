Oviedo Medical Center, part of HCA Florida Healthcare (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.), is nearing completion of an $18 million surgical department expansion at its campus in Oviedo, Fla., according to a news release.

The project consists of four new operating rooms (ORs), two of which have opened while the other two are scheduled to open in early 2025.

Additionally, the department added a 14,000-square-foot surgery recovery post-anesthesia care unit (PACU) with 14 bays, which is expected to open this month.

When the expansion is complete, the hospital will have a total of nine ORs.

