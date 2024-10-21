Palisades Medical Center, a Hackensack Meridian Health (Edison, N.J.) hospital, has started construction on a new emergency department (ED) on its campus in North Bergen, N.J., according to a news release.

The $50 million project will add 17 treatment bays, a three-bay trauma room, 15 fast-track bays, a dedicated area for pediatric patients and a secure area for behavioral health patients.

The new ED will be double the size of the existing department and is expected to open in 2026.

