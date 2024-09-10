Provider Palomar Health (San Diego) is set to begin construction this month on Palomar Health Behavioral Health Institute in Escondido, Calif., according to a news release.

A joint venture with Lifepoint Behavioral Health (Brentwood, Tenn.), the project will comprise a 2-story facility with 120 beds and 84,700 square feet of indoor and outdoor recovery spaces, such as atriums, for adolescent, adult and geriatric patients.

Services will include individualized treatment plans, medication therapy, support groups, milieu therapy, psychotherapy, family support and education, and inpatient treatment for mental health and co-occurring disorders.

