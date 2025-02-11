Pam Health (Enola, Pa.) and Baptist Health Care (Pensacola, Fla.) plan to develop a new 40-bed rehabilitation hospital in Pensacola, according to a news release.

The 40,000-square-foot facility will be located on the third and fourth floors of the Henderson Health Center, a medical office building developed and operated by Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate (Pensacola) on the Baptist Hospital campus.

Construction is expected to start in May and be completed by summer 2026.

Read more about Pam Health here.