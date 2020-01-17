Perkins and Will, an architecture and design firm, has opened a studio in Monterrey—the third-largest city in Mexico and a growing economic hub for the country’s commercial, industrial, educational, and transportation sectors.

The studio—a short flight from Mexico City, the nation’s capital, and just over the border from the firm’s three Texas studios in Austin, Houston, and Dallas—ensures that clients throughout Mexico and Latin America have access to design talent and global resources.

While the Monterrey studio is the first physical design center in Mexico to be established by Perkins and Will, the firm has been doing work in the country since the late 1950s. The 1962 opening of the Escuela Nacional de Agricultura—the National College of Agriculture—marked the beginning of a decades-long relationship between the firm and much of Latin America, including El Salvador, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Chile, Brazil and the Caribbean.