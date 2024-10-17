Perkins&Will (Chicago) and McLennan Design, the firm’s studio in Bainbridge Island, Wash., hired ecologist Juan Rovalo to advance ecological thinking and best practices in “living design,” the firm’s approach that focuses on enhancing ecological health and community resilience through its project work, according to a news release.

Rovalo has more than 20 years of experience as a consultant, educator, and scientist, including founding the ecological design consultancy, Environmental Operations Workshop, and teaching biomimicry and design at the University of Iberoamericana in Mexico.

According to the release, Rovalo will collaborate with project teams and clients to promote ecological thinking in projects to create “healthy, regenerative, and equitable places for all living things.”

Read more about regenerative design here and here.

Read more about Perkins&Will here