Specialized healthcare design firm BBLM Architects has merged with CosciaMoos Architecture, both of which are based in Philadelphia.

The combined companies will operate as CosciaMoos Architecture.

BBLM has 50 years of experience in the healthcare sector, with projects for Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, both in Philadelphia.

CosciaMoos was founded in 2010 and has worked on healthcare projects for clients such as Sage Health (Nashville, Tenn.), Nemours Children’s Health (Jacksonville, Fla.), Oak Street Health (Chicago), and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

