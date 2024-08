Phoenix Children’s health system (Phoenix) opened Phoenix Children’s Hospital – Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Ariz., according to a news release.

The 175,000-square-foot hospital comprises 24 inpatient beds, a 30-bed emergency department (ED), six operating rooms, two minor procedure rooms, laboratory, and a full suite of imaging services.

The hospital plans to expand to 48 inpatient beds by early 2025.