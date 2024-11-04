Premier Women’s Care of Southwest Florida (Cape Coral, Fla.) started construction on a new 40,800-square-foot medical office building (MOB) in Cape Coral.

Expected to open in fall 2025, the project will include comprehensive obstetrical and gynecological care, including well exams, family planning, gynecologic surgery, prenatal, delivery, fetal monitoring, and postpartum care.

Situated on 2.27 acres, the first floor of the new office building will feature three ultrasound suites, 3D mammography, and offices. The second floor will include 37 exam rooms, three procedure rooms, phlebotomy, consultation rooms, storage, and a breakroom.

The project team includes architecture and interior design firm Studio+ (Fort Myers, Fla.), general contractor Stevens Construction Inc. (Fort Myers), and engineering firms Avalon Engineering (Cape Coral, Fla.), and TLC Engineering Solutions (Fort Myers).

