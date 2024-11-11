Prisma Health (Greenville, S.C.) plans to build a new inpatient behavioral health hospital in Greenville, according to a news release.

The $138 million project will replace the Marshall I. Pickens Psychiatric Hospital and will be located on the Greenville Memorial Hospital campus.

The 3-story, 132,430-square-foot facility will house 112 beds, including 40 beds for children and adolescents.

Prisma is completing the architectural and construction documents for the facility and has filed a certificate of need (CON) application with the state government. Construction is expected to take two years.