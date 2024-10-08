Private healthcare provider Ascension (St. Louis) has broken ground on an expansion of Ascension Seton Williamson Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

The $230 million project will nearly double the size of the hospital with a six-story, 216,000-square-foot second tower that will add 160 beds to the existing 181-bed hospital. The project also includes a 34,000-square-foot medical office building (MOB) for outpatient services including wound care, cardiac rehabilitation, and pediatric physical therapy.

The new tower will also house two operating rooms (ORs), MRI suite, catheterization lab, and expanded emergency department (ED).

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2026.

Read more news about Ascension here.