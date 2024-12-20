Prosser Memorial Health is nearing completion on a replacement hospital in Prosser, Wash., according to tricitiesbusinessnews.com.

The 88,000-square-foot facility will house 25 private patient rooms, five operating suites, a 14-room ED, and space for an expanded wound and infusion center and cardio rehabilitation program.

Bouten Construction (Richland, Wash.) is the general contractor on the project, which is on track to open in early 2025.

Read more about the project here.