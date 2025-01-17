Healthcare architecture firm RBB Architects (Los Angeles) has announced three promotions, according to a news release.

Melissa Keiser and Craig Laurie have been elevated to principals and owners of the firm; and Shahram Etaat has been promoted to senior associate.

In her 14 years with the firm, Keiser has served as project manager on projects including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles), Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital (Los Angeles), Antelope Valley Medical Center (Lancaster, Calif.), and Harbor-UCLA Medical Center (Torrance Calif.).

Laurie’s 27-year tenure with the firm has included roles on a wide range of healthcare projects across California. Currently, he is project manager on ongoing projects for MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center (Long Beach, Calif.), Valley Presbyterian Hospital (Van Nuys, Calif.), and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital (Santa Rosa, Calif.).

Etaat, who joined the firm in 1998 as a project architect, is currently involved in multiple projects for Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.