Alberta Health Services (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada) plans an expansion and renovation of Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre in Red Deer, Alberta, Canada, according to a news release from Clark Builders (New York), the general contractor on the project.

The project will build a new 200-bed patient tower, increasing the facility’s total bed count to 570, and add six operating rooms, two cardiac catheterization labs, endoscopy unit, and inpatient renal dialysis unit. A new central power plant will also be constructed.

Later phases of the project will include renovations to the existing hospital, including an expanded emergency department and intensive care unit.

According to the health system’s website, the estimated total project cost is $1.8 billion.