Reeves Memorial Medical Center Replacement Hospital Under Construction In Bernice, Louisiana
Reeves Memorial Medical Center is building a replacement hospital expected to open in the first quarter of 2026, according to myarklamiss.com.
The new hospital will house 15 patient rooms; an emergency department (ED) with four treatment rooms; an expanded clinic providing primary and dental care, and counseling; imaging department; lab; therapy gym; expanded dining room; and chapel, according to the hospital’s website.