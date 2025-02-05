Regional One Health (Memphis, Tenn.) and University of Tennessee (UT) Health Science Center (Memphis) will partner to build a new academic medical center in Memphis, according to a news release.

The project will replace the existing Regional Medical Center in Memphis and be developed on a former warehouse site.

Previous plans called for building a new hospital on the same property as the existing hospital. The new location will allow the existing hospital to continue to operate during construction and is expected to reduce the build timeline.

The project team includes Covalus (healthcare consulting; Dallas) and Allworld Project Management (civil engineer; Memphis).

Read more about replacement hospital design here.