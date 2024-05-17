A $305 million replacement of the Austin State Hospital opened in Austin, Texas, according to a news release from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC; Austin).

The non-maximum-security hospital treats patients with acute psychiatric illnesses. On an 80-acre campus, the 381,687-square-foot facility includes 240 private rooms and 11 secure outdoor courtyards.

HHSC partnered with Dell Medical School at The University of Texas at Austin to construct the new hospital, and more than 100 mental health advocates and organizations assisted with the design.

Read more news about Austin State Hospital here.