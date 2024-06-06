The State of New York is partnering with providers Kaleida Health Network (Buffalo, N.Y.) and Brooks-TLC Hospital System (Dunkirk, N.Y.) on a $74 million project to build a replacement hospital in Fredonia, N.Y., according to a news release.

The new hospital will replace the Brooks-TLC Hospital in Dunkirk and will include an emergency department (ED) with 12 bays, 15 medical/surgical beds, a four-room surgical department, two procedure rooms, lab, imaging, and pharmacy.

