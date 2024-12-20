Replacement Collingwood General And Marine Hospital Planned In Collingwood, Ontario, Canada
The Government of Ontario plans invest $95.5 million to build a replacement for Collingwood General and Marine Hospital in Collingwood, Ontario, Canada, according to ontarioconstructionnews.com.
The new hospital will house 98 inpatient beds initially, with shell space to add 34 beds in the future.
The facility will also provide expanded intensive care, emergency and diagnostic imaging services, as well as larger operating suites.