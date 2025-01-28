Reston Hospital Center (Reston, Va.), which is part of HCA Virginia (Richmond, Va.) expanded its cancer care services with the opening of a new inpatient unit in Reston, according to a news release.

The expansion consists of eight new inpatient rooms in the hospital’s oncology department, which provides radiation therapy, outpatient infusion, rehabilitation, physical therapy, imaging, pharmacy, and cancer support services.

