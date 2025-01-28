Architect Henry Winkelman died at age 83, according to a news release from architecture firm HOK (St. Louis), where he served the majority of his more-than-three-decade career and retired as design principal.

Winkelman started his career at Houston-based architecture firm Caudill Rowlett Scott before joining HOK, where he was integral in building the firm’s new healthcare practice and worked from 1980 until his retirement in 2012.

His project work during those years the 327-bed Sidney and Lois Eskenazi Hospital (Indianapolis); The James, a 1-million-square-foot cancer hospital at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (Columbus, Ohio); and a 2.1-million-square-foot facility for Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago).

He was a member of the American Institute of Architects (Washington, D.C.) and the American College of Healthcare Architects (Chicago).

Read more news about HOK here.