Riverton Medical District is set to break ground this week on a new community hospital and clinic in Riverton, Wyo., according to a news release.

The 2-story, 71,000-square-foot hospital will house 13 inpatient beds, two surgical suites, emergency department (ED) with trauma bay, and an outpatient clinic for primary and specialty care. Services provided will include labor and delivery, intensive care, radiology, lab, and pharmacy.

The facility will be located in Riverton’s Eastern Shoshone Business Park and is expected to open in late 2026.