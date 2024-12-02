Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset (RWJUH; New Brunswick, N.J.) completed construction of a 2-story vertical expansion at its Somerville, N.J., campus, according to a news release posted on tapinto.net.

The 76,000-square-foot project adds 45 private patient rooms for post-surgical and medical/surgical patients and a therapy gym for joint surgery patients. The second floor of the addition is shell space for future growth.

The expansion was built over the hospital’s orthopedics pavilion and emergency department, which connects via a new pedestrian bridge to the third floor of the main hospital, according to mycentraljersey.com.

Future plans call for relocating the hospital’s geriatrics department to a larger space.

