Ronald McDonald House New York (RMH-NY; New York) and the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore (CHAM; Bronx, N.Y.) celebrated the grand opening of the Ronald McDonald Family Room in New York, which offers a respite for caregivers and family members with children who are being treated for a variety of complex healthcare needs, including cardiac issues and cancer, according to a news release.

Located in a suite across the street from CHAM, the Ronald McDonald Family Room houses nap pods, a private kitchenette, a lounge space, and overnight sleeping accommodations for up to seven nights for caregivers.

The Ronald McDonald Family Room at CHAM is RMH-NY’s third Family Room in New York City, with other spaces located within NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County and NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

