National architecture, engineering, and consulting firm Reynolds, Smith & Hills (RS&H) hired Matthew Kunath as a principal architect at its Jacksonville, Fla., office, according to a news release.

In his role, Kunath will focus on healthcare projects as well as mentor and train the design and architecture staff.

His career includes projects for Baptist Medical Center South in Jacksonville, UF Health Flagler Hospital in St. Augustine, Fla., and Hope Lodge & Dialysis Center at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville.