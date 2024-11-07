Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Nampa in Nampa, Idaho, is mapping out a 10-year expansion plan on its campus, according to boisedev.com.

Plans call for adding a new 5- to 7-story tower, which will house a 10-bed neonatal intensive care unit (up from the existing four-bed NICU) and more space for cardiology.

The hospital is also considering building two stories to its existing 5-story main building for additional inpatient beds, according to the article.

The project is expected to enter a schematic design phase this winter, and construction could begin in late 2025.

