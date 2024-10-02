Rural health system Sanford Health (Sioux Falls, Idaho) broke ground on the first phase of the Good Samaritan Society – Founder’s Crossing senior community in Sioux Falls, according to a news release. Nonprofit Good Samaritan Society (Sioux Falls) provides senior housing, care, and services and is an affiliate of Sanford Health.

The multiphase project will start with villas set to open in spring 2026. The next phase will add independent living, assisted living, memory care, short-term rehabilitation, and long-term care units in 2027-2028.

Also planned for the senior living campus are a Sanford Health clinic, offering primary care, laboratory, and radiology services, and Lewis Drug (Sioux Falls) retail pharmacy.

Amenities will include walking paths, indoor and outdoor fitness areas, a golf simulator, community room, restaurant-style dining, and spa.

The project was announced in February.