Regional healthcare provider Sarasota Memorial Health Care System (Sarasota, Fla.) opened the new Sarasota Memorial ER at Lakewood Ranch, a freestanding emergency department (ED), in Sarasota, according to a news release.

The 15,000-square-foot facility consists of 21 treatment rooms, including two triage bays; five fast-track bays; and lab and imaging departments. It is also equipped with walk-in and ambulance entrances, and resuscitation and specialty rooms for pediatric and behavioral care.

