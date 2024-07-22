Saratoga Hospital (Saratoga Springs, N.Y.) plans to build the Center For Successful Aging to replace an existing medical office building (MOB) in Saratoga Springs, according to the Times Union.

Hospital administrators received approval from Saratoga Springs City Council to build the three-story, 60,000-square-foot facility to house specialty care and services for seniors.

The center will include a pharmacist, nutritionist, behavioral health specialists, primary care physicians, geriatricians, neurologists, and movement disorder specialists.

The new building is also planned to include a daycare center for staff.